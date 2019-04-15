Edmonton police have arrested a man wanted by RCMP for attempted murder.

Cody Nicholls, 19, was arrested by Edmonton Police Service on April 13 and turned over to RCMP.

He is one of three accused in a shooting in a rural area east of Tofield on April 9. Police warned the public last week not to approach Nicholls if he was seen.

He is scheduled for a court appearance Monday morning.

Two others have been arrested in connection to the case.