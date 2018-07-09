Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man wanted for outstanding warrants arrested in Wetaskiwin
Wilfred Morris Souvie, 30, is wanted for two counts of breach of probation and mischief under $5,000. (Supplied)
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 1:10PM MDT
The man wanted by Edmonton police for a breach of probation was arrested in Wetaskiwin Saturday night.
On Friday, EPS asked for the public’s assistance to locate 30-year-old Wilfred Souvie. He was wanted for a breach of probation and mischief under $5,000.
Souvie is in custody and now also faces possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer charges.