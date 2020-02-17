EDMONTON -- Colton Quast, 25, has been identified as the man who suffered life-threatening injuries from a worksite electrical accident last Thursday.

Quast, an employee of A. Circuit Electric Ltd., was working at the Amazon warehouse in Nisku,

He suffered electric shock-related injuries while on the job and was immediately transported to hospital in critical life-threatening condition.

A GoFundMe page has been put up to help Quast's fiancé and family. The page says he is currently in a medically induced coma and remains in critical condition.

"Even if money isn't the option, keeping the family in your prayers is greatly appreciated," said organizer Craig Cincilla.

The campaign had raised nearly $19,000 toward it's $20,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.