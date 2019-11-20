EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man died in police custody over the weekend.

ASIRT says Edmonton police arrested the 28-year-old man at the University of Alberta campus around 8 a.m. on Nov. 14 after a complaint about a man lying on a bench wearing only sweatpants with no shirt or shoes.

Police say the man was shaking and unable to sit still. He appeared to be intoxicated, had trouble standing and could not walk without assistance.

The man cleared two medical assessments while in police custody, but while he was in transport to remand centre around 2 p.m., further medical concerns were raised and the man was taken to hospital.

On Nov. 16, he died in hospital.

ASIRT investigators said they met with the man’s family before he died, and they are now extending their condolences.

The investigation will focus on whether police conduct caused or contributed to the man’s deteriorating condition and death.