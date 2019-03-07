No matter what happens in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ the Marvel super heroes will be in Edmonton later this year.

‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ will make its Canadian debut at the Telus World of Science on October 19.

The exhibition will feature more than 300 Marvel artifacts, including pages, costumes and props, as well as interactive elements featuring Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

“The exhibition is full of first editions and really fascinating artifacts and creations from the artists who first did the super heroes,” Alan Nursall, TWOSE president and CEO, told CTV News.

The debut of ‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ will come during Marvel’s 80th anniversary year and the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.