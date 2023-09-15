Mayor welcomes 'diversity' celebration at Edmonton restaurant recognizing Mexican Independence Day

A downtown Edmonton restaurant is celebrating Mexican Independence Day this weekend with live music, dancing and art.

Festivities at Maria Restaurant begin on Friday with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. and live music at 8 p.m.

The Saturday schedule includes a Mexican breakfast at 10 a.m., a mariachi band at 6 p.m. and more live music at 10 p.m.

"I wish the Mexican community in Edmonton a Happy Independence Day," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a release. "Let's continue coming together and celebrating one of our biggest strengths as a community — our diversity."

The two-day event will also include Mexican vendors with their products and creations.

Businesses and artists will sell raffles with a number of their products to support people impacted by the Northwest Territories wildfires.

"As Mexicans, we are no strangers to dealing with the effects of natural disasters," Lina and Arturo Martinez, the owners of Maria Restaurant, said in a media release. "It is also ingrained as part of our culture to always be there for others to offer support during difficult times. That is why this year, we’re not only celebrating our culture but also taking this opportunity to support those who have been impacted by the wildfires in the Northwest Territories."

Maria Restaurant is located at 10220 103 St. NW.