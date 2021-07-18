EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers released their list of protected players deemed off-limits during the NHL expansion draft.

The NHL team decided to protect forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Kailer Yamamoto, Zack Kassian, and Josh Arcihbald.

In terms of defense, Ethan Bear, Duncan Keith, and Darnell Nurse were placed on the protected list.

Goalie Stuart Skinner rounded off the list.

All NHL teams except the Vegas Golden Knights had the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie. Any players with a no-move clause had to be protected while any first or second-year skaters were exempt from selection.

Other players not protected can be selected by the newest addition to the hockey league, the Seattle Kraken.

The expansion draft will take place Wednesday evening.

The team must choose 30 players with a minimum of 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies from unprotected players. The Kraken can choose a maximum of one player from each team.