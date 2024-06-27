McDavid, Matthews among number of finalists up for top prizes at NHL Awards

EDMONTON
    LAS VEGAS, Nev. -

    Some of the NHL's best will be recognized Thursday night at the NHL Awards.

    Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is among three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy for league MVP. 

    Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews is up for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

    Vancouver Canucks blue liner Quinn Hughes is a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's top defenceman.

    The Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck and Canucks' Thatcher Demko are both finalists for the Vezina Trophy for the NHL's top goaltender.

    Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard, the top pick in the 2023 draft, is up for the Calder Memorial Trophy for the league's top rookie.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

