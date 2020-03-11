EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid participated in an optional skate Wednesday and is expected to play against the Winnipeg Jets tonight.

McDavid missed Monday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with an illness.

"I haven't been sick this year. This one hit me a little later … it's a long year, these things happen."

Winger Kailer Yamamoto is also in for Wednesday after not skating Tuesday.

Yamamoto said he had "just a little discomfort but nothing too bad."

CONNOR ON CORONAVIRUS

McDavid told reporters the locker room is taking COVID-19 seriously and knows it’s affecting people, but added the team is having fun and focused on winning games.

"We want to play in front of fans," McDavid said. "We want nothing to change."

The Oilers host the Jets at 7 p.m. MST.