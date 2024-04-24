Measles case in Edmonton prompts exposure warning

Alberta Health Services issued a measles alert in Edmonton Wednesday after confirming a case.

People who attended the following places at these specific times may have been exposed to measles:

Edmonton International Airport international arrivals and baggage claim between 3:20 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 16;

Stollery Children's Hospital Emergency Department between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 20 and 4:40 a.m. to 9:33 a.m. on April 23; and

66th Medical Clinic at 13635 66 St. NW between 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 22.

People who were at these locations at those times and were born in or after 1970 and have fewer than two measles vaccine doses are at risk of developing it, AHS said.

Pregnant women, children under the age of one or people with a weakened immune system with fewer than two doses are at greatest risk, AHS added.

If measles symptoms — fever, cough, runny nose, a red blotchy rash — develop, people are advised to stay home and call Health Link (811).

"Measles is an extremely contagious disease and is spread easily through the air," AHS said. "There is no treatment for measles; however, it can be prevented through immunization."

Children in Alberta typically receive their first measles shot at 12 months and second at 18 months.

