Michelle Obama is scheduled to speak at Rogers Place in late March, in one of several stops on a tour of Canada.

On Friday, March 23, the former first lady is scheduled to speak just after noon in a conversation-style format with a moderator.

She will speak in Montreal Monday, at two events in Vancouver on February 15 and in Calgary following her appearance in Edmonton.

The author, lawyer, former public servant was first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, and during her eight years in the White House, she launched initiatives to tackle a range of issues, including childhood obesity, and efforts to make education accessible to young women in developing countries.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce partnered with event organizers to bring Obama to Edmonton.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 8, 2018.