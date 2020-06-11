EDMONTON -- A rogue shower passed through parts of the Edmonton metro region EARLY this morning.

1-3 mm of rain was reported on our north-end weather stations.

Looks like most of the south side of the city missed out on that precipitation.

Overnight tonight could a repeat performance with a slight risk of a spotty showers in the area.

Skies will clear out this morning and we'll be left with a warm and partly cloudy day.

Temperatures climb into the mid-teens this afternoon and then into the 25 to 30 degree range for Friday/Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of northern Alberta this afternoon.

Areas from Peace River to Cold Lake are at the highest risk of seeing that action.

In the Edmonton region, we'll be watching for an evening thunderstorm risk Friday and again Saturday.

Sunday and Monday have been trending drier and drier. But we'll drop from near 30 Fri/Sat to near 20 for highs Sun/Mon.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Partly cloudy. Light wind.

High: 24

Tonight - Cloudy periods overnight. Slight risk of a shower overnight.

9pm: 20

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19