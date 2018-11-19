

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Alberta Legislature was asked Monday to investigate accusations of sexual misconduct against two New Democratic Party MLAs after a former member’s questioning of the party process for complaints.

Former NDP and now United Conservative Party member Karen McPherson previously voiced criticism in a letter on Sunday to the House Speaker.

When asked how she thought allegations were being handled within government caucus, McPherson told CTV News, “I don’t know. That’s a big reason why I wrote the letter.”

Earlier in November, it was revealed two NDP MLAs had been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior since 2015. In both instances, the incidents happened outside of the workplace, the accused was not named, and the NDP dealt with the complaint internally.

“Any kind of secrecy takes away from the credibility of the process,” said McPherson.

Specifically, the new UCP member wants an independent investigation into the process used by the NDP to handle the allegations.

McPherson also thinks a wider investigation into the allegations may be warranted, suggesting the incidents are outside the confines of political parties.

“It should be the legislature as a whole—the body of the legislature—that handles these sorts of investigations,” she said.

UCP House Leader Jason Nixon and Premier Rachel Notley both weighed in.

Nixon echoed McPherson’s statements, saying “I think that we clearly need a process on these issues.”

Notley said the NDP is “happy for the Speaker, the (Legislative Assembly of Alberta) or anyone else to take a look at our policy.”

She insisted the party dealt with the accusations and investigation effectively.

McPherson hopes to receive a response from the Speaker of the Legislature before the end of the current session.

With files from Bill Fortier