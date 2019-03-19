A woman who was hit by a vehicle on Whitemud Drive last month is now in stable condition in the trauma unit thanks to a strong will and an even stronger community around her.

“She is a very determined young woman,” said Dianna Souveny of her daughter, 31-year-old Alicia Souveny.

“Every day brings new challenges, and it brings new victories and new miracles. And we just hang on to those.”

Alicia was struck by a vehicle after she exited her own SUV following a minor collision.

Just recently, she began to speak and eat by herself again. Alicia’s recovery is due to many things: the “A-team” of immediate support, consisting of her parents and her boyfriend; the medical team caring for her in hospital; and a number of blood donors.

“That’s a heavy burden to think that 20 people helped save her,” said boyfriend Matt Goertzen.

Both he and Alicia are trainers for Edmonton hockey teams: Alicia, with the Southside Athletic Club, and Goertzen with the Oil Kings.

When the hockey community heard of Alicia’s condition, their aid was immediate.

“(Matt) said one of the things we’ve learned through this whole process is the need for blood,” explained Brian Cheeseman, the Oil Kings’ athletic therapist.

His team became first-time donors.

“Suddenly it becomes more about life than about hockey,” Cheeseman added.

Although Alicia never meant to, she has inspired a movement.

“When you start thinking about what it actually means, it’s more than one person giving blood,” Oil Kings’ centre Scott Atkinson said.

“Hopefully people will follow in our footsteps.”

To Dianna at Alicia’s bedside, the hockey community’s support has been invaluable: “She’s always been there and given of herself for everyone else, and now, it’s great to see people are doing that for her.”

Teams can learn more about becoming donors through Hockey Gives Blood.

With files from Erin Isfeld