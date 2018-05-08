The Edmonton Police Service’s (EPS) Homicide Section detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Southeast Division officers responded to a disturbance call at a suite in the area of 96 Avenue and 87 Street at approximately 4 p.m., EPS said.

Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old woman dead in the suite.

A woman who doesn’t want to be identified told CTV News she heard the incident.

“At first we didn’t know what she was saying because it was in French,” she said.

“I did hear the jingling of cutlery drawer, assuming that was to get a weapon … My other neighbours here actually witnessed this man stabbing this woman multiple times.”

That man, 41, was estranged from the victim – a mother of two. CTV News has learned the two are from Senegal, and police are calling the death a domestic violence incident.

Charges are pending against the man, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Students at the nearby Metro Continuing Education, which teaches English as a second language, speculate the victim was a student there.

Edmonton Public Schools released a statement to CTV News Tuesday afternoon, saying the district’s Critical Incident Support Services (CISS) team had been dispatched to Metro classes in southeast Edmonton Tuesday.

“This team is a group of trained social workers and psychologists who support schools in the aftermath of tragic events that affect the school community. The CISS team provides direct and immediate support to students, staff and parents. This support takes on a number of different forms, including providing classroom, small groups, individual support and short-term counseling.”

“Support to the Metro School community will be ongoing as necessary.”

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.