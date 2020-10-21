EDMONTON -- A man is facing several charges after a central Alberta general store clerk was shot during an armed robbery.

After releasing surveillance footage from the Oct. 16 robbery, Mounties identified Brian Spence as their suspect, along with a car they believed he used and a woman who had been seen as his passenger.

The car was later found in Edmonton, but RCMP didn’t track Spence down until Oct. 20, when he was seen near Ohaton in a vehicle that had been stolen from Vegreville one day earlier.

When the vehicle broke down, Spence fled on foot and RCMP police dog and helicopters helped find him hiding on a farm property.

In addition to an arrest warrant that Killam RCMP had previously issued for Spence, he faces six criminal charges including aggravated assault and robbery in connection to the Oct. 16 Bluffton incident.

RCMP said they are investigating the possibility the 30-year-old woman who had been his passenger had been coerced. She has not been charged.

Police continue to investigate.

The Bluffton City General Store clerk who was shot on Oct. 16 sustained what police called minor injuries.

He told police around 6:05 a.m. that day, he confronted a customer who hadn’t paid for his gas and groceries outside. The customer then fired a small calibre firearm at the clerk.