EDMONTON -- Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near Fort McMurray.

According to a news release sent Sunday, police were called just before 2 p.m. on Saturday after the remains were found near Silin Forest Road and Thickett Drive.

Mounties say the identity of the deceased is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday in Edmonton.