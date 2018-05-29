Three NAIT buildings were evacuated after a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, but Edmonton police said nothing suspicious was found.

EPS responded to a report of a suspicious phone call to NAIT at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The school sent an email alert to students and staff to evacuate CAT, Spartan and HP Centre while police investigated the threat.

The bomb threat ended just before 4:30 p.m. and EPS do not believe there is a risk to the public.