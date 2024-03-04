Musicals, musicals, musicals! BeetleJuice, TINA and The Lion King coming to Edmonton

EDMONTON
    Edmonton's 2024-25 broadway season will include The Tina Turner Musical, Come from Away, Beetlejuice and more hits starting this fall.

    The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium will play host to six broadway shows, including:

    Come From Away - Sept. 27 - 29, 2024

    The Book of Mormon - Nov. 19 - 24, 2024

    Beetlejuice - Jan. 14 - 19, 2025

    TINA - The Tina Turner Musical - March 11 - 16, 2025

    Riverdance 30 - The New Generation - June 20 - 22, 2025

    Disney's The Lion King - July 9 - 27, 2025

    "We're thrilled to bring this stellar lineup of Broadway productions to Edmonton for the 2024-2025 season," said Shana Levin, Broadway Across Canada in a news release.

    "Each show this season offers a unique and unforgettable experience, promising laughter, tears, and everything in between."

    More information on the shows can be found on the Broadway Across Canada website.

