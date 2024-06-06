New e-scooters launch in Edmonton Friday

There's a new e-scooter in E-town.

On Friday, Neuron Mobility will join Bird Canada and Lime in offering electric bikes and scooters in Alberta's capital city.

Every Neuron Mobility device comes with a helmet for riders and the company offers online safety training for riders.

The rollout will begin with 600 e-scooters and 200 e-bikes for rent downtown, in Old Strathcona and at the University of Alberta.

"Edmonton is great for micromobility and we are thrilled to launch our e-scooters and e-bikes in the city," said Ankush Karwal, Neuron Mobility Canada general manager. "Our vehicles are a great way to reduce emissions and congestion, and we know both locals and visitors will enjoy using them for their daily commute."

The City of Edmonton said all three companies are now allowed to operate year round, meaning devices will be available as long as the weather allows.

"We are excited to have Neuron join Bird Canada and Lime on our streets to provide Edmontonians with more choice in alternative modes of active transportation," said Shewkar Ibrahim, Director of Traffic Operations at the City of Edmonton.

The city delayed the rollout of e-scooters this year while it updated its Shared Micromobility Program, which now features additional no-parking locations, slow zones and no-ride zones.

Other rules include staying off sidewalks and sticking to shared pathways, bike lanes and roads with speed limits of 50 km/hour or less.

When parking, riders should make sure devices are not blocking sidewalks or building entrances.

Full parking and riding rules are available on vendor apps or online on the City of Edmonton's website.