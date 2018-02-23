The Edmonton Police Service is fighting crime from the air with its new state-of-the-art Air 1 helicopter.

Police said the new $5.9 million chopper is equipped with the latest technology, allowing it to travel farther and faster.

“With the continued growth of the city, the mobility of criminals across the region, and the need for greater public and officer safety, a new helicopter with enhanced capabilities is required,” Acting Police Chief Greg Preston said in a press release.

“Because the new Air1 is better, stronger and faster than previous helicopters, we can provide a greater level of safety and support across the city.”

Some of the improvements include: GPS navigational overlays; upgraded electronics for situational awareness and hazard warnings; enhanced camera and infrared system; increased fuel capacity for longer flights; and greater engine performance for increased speed and lift.

New chopper used in police chase

EPS said the new chopper was used to catch an armed suspect during a police pursuit.

Patrol police officers were called off the chase, saying the vehicle “fled the city at a high rate of speed.”

Air1 followed the vehicle from up above and was able to direct RCMP officers to the suspect’s location, where an arrest was made without incident and the weapon was recovered, according to EPS.

Exact details of when the incident occurred and what charges were laid have not been released.

Since 2009, EPS have had two Airbus EC-120 helicopters. With the arrival of the new chopper, the oldest one will be decommissioned.

Air1 responds to an estimated 3,000 calls each year.