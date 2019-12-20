EDMONTON -- New Year's Eve in downtown Edmonton will include fireworks, food trucks and live music.

With less than two weeks to go until New Year's Eve, the City of Edmonton has released details on its celebration.

Festivities begin at the Federal Building, located at 9820 107 Street, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. There will be live music, games, crafts, art and more.

The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at the Capital Plaza.

There will also be food trucks on 99 Avenue between 107 Street and 108 Street.

Road closures

The area where the food trucks will be located is scheduled to close that morning at 7 a.m.

At 5 p.m. the following roads will also close:

106 Street, from 96 to 97 Avenue

96 Avenue, from 105 to 107 Street

Fortway Drive, north of the Royal Glenora Club

107 Street, from 99 Avenue to Fortway Drive

Free transit

Transit will be free between 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

From 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., there will be free a free shuttle service every five minutes from 102 Avenue and 100 Street to Government Centre Transit Centre.

The city said the fireworks show could get cancelled if there are high winds or severe weather. Check Edmonton.ca/NewYearsEve for the latest.