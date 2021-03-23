EDMONTON -- The next two games between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens will be postponed after two Habs players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

The league postponed Monday night's game between the two teams an hour before puck drop on Monday after forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were placed on the list.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NHL announced Montreal's games until Sunday, including Wednesday and Friday's games against the Oilers, would be postponed as a result.

These are the first North Division games postponed this season.

Edmonton's next game is now on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.