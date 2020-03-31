EDMONTON -- The government house leader is expected to speak Tuesday about legislation Alberta’s United Conservative government hopes to pass in response to COVID-19 and the energy market downturn.

Jason Nixon will speak to media at 10 a.m. Watch his remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The government has continued sitting while following physical distancing recommendations, and Nixon said it will continue to do so as long as both the government and NDP caucuses are healthy enough.