The new Royal Alberta Museum building in Edmonton’s downtown will have no parking available on-site, not even for those with disabilities.

Ken Cantor of Primavera Development Group said lack of accessible parking is an issue for people with disabilities hoping to visit the facility.

“There’s no handicap parking for the building. There’s handicap access for the building but from my perspective, those two are linked to each other,” said Cantor.

Alberta Infrastructure confirmed the absence of public parking available at the new museum.

“There is a drop-off location for visitors with disabilities near the main entrance. There is also accessible City of Edmonton parking in the area,” Alberta Infrastructure spokesperson Jennifer Burgess told CTV News in an emailed statement.

The Royal Alberta Museum will hold its grand opening on October 3.

