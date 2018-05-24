After legal challenges aimed at the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project by the City of Vancouver and Squamish Nation were dismissed, Alberta’s premier said she was looking forward to the next steps for the project.

“We are pleased that the Trans Mountain pipeline took another step forward today,” Notley said in a statement.

The B.C. Supreme Court issued two separate written judgements on the legal challenges Thursday.

The two parties had tried to quash an environmental assessment certificate issued by the British Columbia government for the pipeline expansion to move ahead.

The certificate was issued in January 2017, two months after the project was given the green light by the federal government.

The city had argued the province had not properly consulted with the public, or taken into account environmental considerations in seeking an order to set aside the certificate.

However, Justice Christopher Grauer ruled B.C.’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable; he dismissed the petition and ordered the city to pay costs to Trans Mountain. The company is a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada.

Grauer also stated the province conducted appropriate and sufficient consultation with the First Nations.

B.C.’s NDP government has taken a firm stance against the pipeline expansion since it came to power. Premier John Horgan said his government had reviewed the litigation after it took power, and received legal advice that it had a responsibility to defend the integrity of the Crown.

“While other decisions remain before the courts, the record in the courts of TMX proponents is promising,” Notley’s statement continued.

“This pipeline is unlike any other and it has been rigorously reviewed, meaningful consultation has taken place and it is paired with an effective climate protection plan.”

Since coming to power in the summer of 2017, the B.C. government has joined a legal challenge of the federal approval of the pipeline. A decision has not yet been released.

With files from The Canadian Press