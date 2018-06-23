The Edmonton Oilers drafted defenceman Evan Bouchard with the 10th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Bouchard, 18, played with the OHL’s London Knights for the past two seasons. The 6’2”, 195-pound right handed defenceman led the team in scoring in 2017-18 with 87 points (25 goals, 62 assists).

In the second round, the Oilers selected centre Ryan McLeod with the 40th pick and goalie Olivier Rodrigue with the 62nd pick.

McLeod scored 26 goals and registered 44 assists with the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads this past season.

Rodrigue, the son of Oilers goaltending consultant Sly Rodrigue, posted a 31-16-1 record with the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs last season.