EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers announced the team had signed veteran forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.

Cracknell, 35, last played for Kunlun Red Star in the Kontinental Hockey League, recording 10 goals and 24 points in 52 games.

The the six-foot-three forward has played 210 games in the National Hockey League for seven teams, including eight games with the Oilers in the 2015-16 season.