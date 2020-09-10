Advertisement
Oilers sign veteran forward Adam Cracknell to 1-year deal
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:36AM MDT
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Adam Cracknell, seen here with Dallas in 2016, to a one-year, two-way contract, for 2020-21.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers announced the team had signed veteran forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.
Cracknell, 35, last played for Kunlun Red Star in the Kontinental Hockey League, recording 10 goals and 24 points in 52 games.
The the six-foot-three forward has played 210 games in the National Hockey League for seven teams, including eight games with the Oilers in the 2015-16 season.