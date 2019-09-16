The Oilers' new roster was handed its first test—and passed—Monday night in a preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Playing on home ice, the Oilers won against the Jets 2-0.

Assisted by Joel Persson and Oscar Klefbom, new Oilers winger James Neal counted both his and the team's first preseason goal just four minutes before the end of the first period.

The point prompted fans to comment the Oilers had won a swap with Calgary that saw them exchange Neal and Milan Lucic.

My wife just had quote of the game at the Oilers game. As Neal was going in on a rush. "Well he moves faster than Lucic". He certainly does. LOL. — Bruce Flesher (@FlesherBruce) September 17, 2019

Everyone is tweeting the Oilers have won the Lucic-Neal trade because Neal scored a preseason goal. C'mon guys...



The Oilers actually won that trade the second the Flames agreed to it. — DirtyDangles (@DirrtyDangles) September 17, 2019

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the Oilers' second point with a backhand shot to the net's upper corner.

Yes it's only pre-season, but nobody told Nuge's backhand. Mid-season form. �� pic.twitter.com/0FcLRSCTq9 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 17, 2019

The team kept its 2-0 lead heading into the third period and to pull off a victory in its first preseason game.

Connor McDavid—although practicing with the team despite a previous knee injury—did not skate Monday night. However, he told TSN he'd like to play "one or two" preseason games.

The Oilers will play the Canucks on Tuesday in Vancouver at 7 p.m. MST. in their second of seven preseason games.