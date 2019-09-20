A 51-year-old woman was fatally injured Thursday morning when she and another driver collided with a moose northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP said the woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. near Highway 15 and Range Road 192, south of Lamont.

According to police, a westbound car and the woman's eastbound SUV both hit a moose that was in the middle of Highway 15.

The woman was the sole person in the vehicle, and lost control when she tried to "take evasive action," RCMP said.

She was taken to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The driver and only occupant of the car sustained minor injuries.

Police are not laying charges.