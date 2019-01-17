

CTV Edmonton





Police have made several clarifications about a crash that killed one person on Thursday morning.

Initial reports said that a semi had rear-ended a mini-van early Thursday morning when it was stopped at a red light. Police now say the other vehicle was a small SUV, not a mini-van. They also now believe that the SUV changed lanes suddenly from the middle lane to the outside lane when it was hit.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m on the Yellowhead eastbound near the 149 Street intersection, sending the SUV off the road near 142 Street on the Yellowhead.

Paramedics treated the 69-year-old man in the SUV on scene before he was transported to hospital, where he died. Police say the man appeared to only have minor injuries at the scene, but his condition deteriorated in hospital. They say it’s not clear whether the man died from injuries sustained in the crash, or if he had a pre-existing medical condition.

The driver of the semi and a passenger in the semi were not injured, and there were no passengers in the SUV.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.