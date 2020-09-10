EDMONTON -- Hazmat crews were called in after a suspicious package was found at a UPS store in Edmonton Thursday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to the store just before 6 p.m. after a staff member clearing out an abandoned mailbox found a package with white substance coming out of it.

The package was handed to Edmonton police officers to investigate after field tests on the substance yielded no results.

There were no injuries reported and the area was cleared by 7:23 p.m.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for further details.