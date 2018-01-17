Edmonton police said Wednesday that a variety of charges had been laid against a local couple, after investigators found fentanyl, marijuana and illegal firearms in their family home on the south side.

The charges came after a four month investigation by the EPS Southwest CIS Project Team. EPS said searches of the home were expedited after investigators found out the couple had two children, an infant and a toddler, living in the home as well.

When the home was searched, investigators found 109 fentanyl pills, marijuana (various forms), two handguns and more than $90,000 in cash.

The parents are facing more than a dozen charges, including: possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, possession, firearm-related charges, and two counts each of causing a child to be in need of intervention and exposing a child to risk.

EPS said the children were apprehended by the EPS Child at Risk Response Team.