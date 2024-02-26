Parking ban for major roads starts Monday night

Parking will be banned on major roads starting Monday night as crews clean up the latest snowfall.

Edmonton is activating its Phase 1 parking ban at 7 p.m.

"We have experienced blowing and drifting of snow in addition to the significant accumulation in the last 24 hours, and a Phase 1 parking ban is necessary to ensure the major roadways are cleared and safe for all vehicles," said the City of Edmonton's Val Dacyk. "Keeping major roadways cleared of parked vehicles is essential for crews to clear roads. We anticipate the parking ban to remain in effect for three to five days."

The capital region received a rough estimate of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow since Sunday, according to CTV News Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen.

"This has definitely been the most significant snowfall of the season in the city," he wrote Monday morning.

There were 86 crashes on Edmonton roads as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Vehicles that violate the parking ban will be ticketed and could be towed, the city said.

The City of Edmonton will hold a news conference about the latest snowfall and snow-clearing efforts at 2 p.m.