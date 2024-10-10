Parking meters make comeback at AMA centres for charity

The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) is bringing back classic, coin-operated parking meters, but for a charitable purpose.

Starting in October, the repurposed meters will be at AMA centres for people to donate spare change to the AMA Community Foundation.

The meters launch as part of the annual AMA Fill Our Fleet campaign, which supports food banks across Alberta.

"We know people like to give in different ways, whether it’s donating money, volunteering time, or dropping off nonperishables — so we want to make it as easy as possible," Michelle Chimko, President and CEO of AMA, said in a news release.

"Every gift — from spare change at our ‘parking’ meters to larger financial donations online — will help address the dire need at community food banks across Alberta."

The AMA will match up to $100,000 in donations to the campaign.

Parking at the centres remains free, the donation meters are optional, according to the AMA.

Other ways to contribute to the Fill Our Fleet campaign include: