Fire crews in Parkland County were called to two separate grass fires Friday, prompting it to issue a fire ban.

The ban means campfires and other open fires are not allowed.

All fire permits are currently suspended or cancelled, and no new fire permits will be issued, according to Parkland County.

However, gas or propane stoves, and portable propane fire pits are allowed.

People from two homes were forced to evacuate in Entwistle, near Township Road 534 and 50 Street.

Fire crews battled a 20-hectare grass fire in the area Range Road 263 near Highway 60, west of Edmonton.

Firefighters were able to get both blazes under control.