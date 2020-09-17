EDMONTON -- Five weeks out, an elite bull-riding competition scheduled to take place in Edmonton has been cancelled.

Organizers announced on Sept. 17 the PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour would not go ahead “in compliance with government and health authority guidelines regarding COVID-19.”

EXPO Centre was scheduled to host the series Oct. 23 and 24.

At the end of July, organizers still had not made a decision regarding PBR.

PBR’s Abbotsford Classic, set Oct. 17 in B.C., is also cancelled.

Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.