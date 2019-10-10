EDMONTON -- Homicide police in northern Alberta are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman from Peace River.

The woman's body was found in Peace River on Oct. 8. RCMP held the scene where she was discovered until the afternoon of the next day to investigate.

An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed her death was a homicide.

RCMP are asking those who saw anything suspicious in the area of 98 Street and 77 Avenue to contact them at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Peace River is about 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.