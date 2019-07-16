Mounties near Entwistle have issued a public safety reminder for anyone going tubing on the Pembina River following a series of search and rescue operations.

Police are encouraging people to plan ahead before taking to the water, including where they plan to start and finish their tubing journey.

"I’ve had a number of people tell me that they were under the impression that the river either ran in a circle or looped back around towards the Provincial Park, this is false information. If you’re planning on tubing on the river do not enter the river at the Provincial Park Campgrounds," Cpl. Brandon Tobin with Evansburg RCMP said in a release.

"The Park is where you must exit the river. If you enter the river at this location or float past the park, you will be stranded."

Tobin said the RCMP's Air Services were needed to fly two stranded tubers out of the river bed last weekend.

Police are asking tubers to know the area, dress appropriately including a life jacket, avoid alcohol and bring a cell phone stored properly for the conditions.