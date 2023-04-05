'People enjoy it and laugh': Why an Edmonton-area historian is putting big hair on politicians through AI

Big hair, biker jackets and musical flair are how Craig Baird is hoping to get people interested in Canadian history.

He is using artificial intelligence to generate more than a 100 photos of politicians, hockey players and other major Canadian figures. The AI images are even being used in classrooms.

"This is a great way to have the prime ministers but make them look silly and then it gets shares and people enjoy it and laugh," the Canadian history podcaster told CTV News Edmonton.

"I've had teachers say that this is a good way to get kids interested in history by showing something like this. It makes them laugh but you can also teach them with it."

His images are gaining lots of traction on social media, including one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which has thousands of likes on Twitter.

And with the provincial election coming up, Baird's set his sights on provincial politicians, turning Premier Daniele Smith into a rock star and NDP leader Rachel Notley into a metal head.

“I’ve had a lot of comments saying, ‘I don’t know half the people that you’ve portrayed here and then they start looking it up and that’s really the entire reason I’m trying to do this,” Baird said.

He plans to create a series of MLAs so people can become familiar with the faces in their riding.

Albertans are scheduled to vote on May 29.