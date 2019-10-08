Veterinarians are calling for Edmonton police to create an animal cruelty investigation unit, but Edmonton's police chief says his department is already resource-challenged as is.

A petition created by the Edmonton Association of Small Animal Veterinarians demands that Edmonton Police Service launch a team of specialized cruelty officers. The petition had received more than 2,600 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

"Investigations of crimes against animals are unique with many legal challenges simply because the victims can't speak for themselves," the petition reads. "Therefore, these cases require specialized police investigators for skilled evidence collection, proper court documentation and successful prosecution."

It comes after the Edmonton Humane Society announced it would no longer enforce the Animal Protection Act earlier this year.

At the time, the society said it was returning to its role as animal welfare advocate because it wasn't equipped to carry out police-like activities that require carrying weapons and executing search warrants.

The petition goes on to say that there are currently only four animal control officers in the city enforcing the Animal Protection Act.

EPS Chief Dale McFee was asked about a possible animal cruelty unit at a media availability on Monday and said it's something he's looking into.

"There is some science and data that cruelty to animals that can lead to violence against people, whether its sexual violence or extreme violence. There’s some science and literature on that," he said. " So where we are right now is we’re looking at the data and what does that look like in the city of Edmonton?"

He said that some patrol members have already developed "some expertise" on animal cruelty.

McFee referenced other police departments, like Ottawa's, that already have animal cruelty units set up.

"It's one of the things that we looked at…and it's one of the things that I've certainly had contact with Ottawa Police Service," he said. "We're trying to look at how relevant that is from a demand perspective, because we only have so many resources, and what we really need to focus on are those things that enhance safety and drive our crime down with the resources we have."

He said any decision on creating a unit would be "premature" at this point.