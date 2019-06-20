

CTV News Edmonton





RCMP has released photos of suspects involved in an armed robbery of a liquor store in Wetaskiwin.

Police said two men went into the Wetaskiwin Liquor Store around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The men allegedly robbed the store at gun point, making off with two bottles of liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said what appeared to be a handgun was pointed at the cashier during the robbery.

The suspect with the handgun has been identified as 26-year-old Jayvin Saddleback of Maskwacis, who is wanted for robbery and various firearms charges.

Mounties are asking the public for help to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.