Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pickup truck hits five cyclists in east Edmonton
Police on scene at the crash involving a pickup truck and five cyclists on the Sherwood Park Freeway on Saturday, August 11, 2018.
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 11:40AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 1:25PM MDT
Two cyclists sustained serious injuries after a pickup truck struck five cyclists in Sherwood Park Saturday morning.
A group of 15 cyclists were riding eastbound on Sherwood Park Freeway when five of them were struck by a vehicle just before Highway 216 at approximately 9:50 a.m., RCMP said.
The five cyclists were taken to hospital. Three of them have non-threatening injuries.
RCMP are investigating the collision.