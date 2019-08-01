Picture perfect rebuild for old photography shop
Brighton Block's new look on Jasper Avenue & 96 Street.
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:22PM MDT
Six weeks away from completion, CTV News tours the six-storey building that retains the 1912 exterior of Ernest Brown’s Everything Photographic business.
The original structure was renamed the Brighton Block in the 1920s according to developer and tour guide Ken Cantor.
We’ll have a full story on what it took to retain the historic facade and add floors that include floor to ceiling views. Taking in the river valley and the changing city skyline.