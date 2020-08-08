EDMONTON -- Two dozen small planes took to the skies on Saturday, flying around the region to connect with other pilots during the pandemic.

The planes took flight from the Villeneuve airport at 8:30 a.m., and flew a ring around the Edmonton terminal airspace, visiting seven different airports throughout the day.

The event was an opportunity for local pilots to come enjoy their hobby at a time when many events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

“The old joke right now when we fly in formation is flying in formation is the best way to socially distance,” said pilot Scott Holmes. “Everybody in their own airplanes, there’s 5 or 6 single seaters here, there’s no safer place to be during a pandemic than in a single seat airplane.”

After the tour, the pilots returned to the Villeneuve airport to network and show off their exotic aircrafts.