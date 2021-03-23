EDMONTON -- Strathcona County RCMP have arrested Darcey Daniel Boulianne, 38, after two separate bank robberies in Sherwood Park.

On March 10 at 10:23 a.m., police say they responded to a robbery at the Scotiabank located on Baseline Road where a man demanded money and fled the scene. The second robbery occurred on March 16 at 12:27 p.m., at the same location.

According to police, no one was injured in either incident but the thief did make off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

With the help of the Edmonton Police Service, the Strathcona County RCMP General Investigation Section was able to link the two robberies and arrested Boulianne at his home in Edmonton on March 16.

Boulianne was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of disguise with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday.