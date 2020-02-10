EDMONTON -- A police chase that started in Leduc resulted in a three-vehicle collision that injured one driver in Whyte Avenue Monday afternoon.

The RCMP and Edmonton Police Service began to chase a vehicle that was stolen in the Leduc or Wetaskiwin area at approximately 2 p.m., an EPS spokesperson told CTV News.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was "driving erratically" through Edmonton before it struck two other vehicles at the intersection of 99 Street and Whyte Avenue, police said.

The crash involved a pickup truck, a car and a van. The truck has heavy front-end damage and flat tires on its passenger side.

The driver of the van told CTV News she was travelling north on 99 Street when the pickup truck heading west on 82 Avenue struck her.

"The truck and the car hit my vehicle," Bianca Callihoo said. "The truck was on a high-speed chase I guess and got spiked three times and hit our vehicles."

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said. The occupants of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were arrested.

The westbound lanes at 99 Street and Whyte Avenue are closed as police investigate the crash.