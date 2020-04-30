EDMONTON -- Nearly three years after a man's body was found along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, police hope new technology will identify him.

Alberta RCMP and Edmonton police worked with an anthropologist, an artist, and a graphic specialist to create 3D modelled images to show what the man would have looked like.

Artists used a new method making a model of clay, using the skull.

He was found south of the Dawson Bridge in June 2017. His death isn't considered suspicious.

Police say the man stood about 5’6” and likely had dark hair. He was also carrying a unique silver alarm clock.