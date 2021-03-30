EDMONTON -- An autopsy confirmed a man who died after he was found hurt in a northwest alley was shot, Edmonton police say.

On March 26, police said they found Ibrahim Abdihakim Omar, 20, and another man injured in an alley. Officers were in the area responding to a weapons complaint near 103 Street and 132 Avenue.

Both men were taken to hospital. Omar died on Saturday.

Since the autopsy, Omar’s death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.