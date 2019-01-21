Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating suspicious death in south Edmonton
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 9:32PM MST
EPS is investigating a suspicious death in south Edmonton Monday night.
Officers responded to the area of Crabapple Crescent SW at approximately 7:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots.
Upon arrival, they found an injured man, in his 20s, lying on the street. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators, who are currently talking to witnesses, do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time.