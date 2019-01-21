

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





EPS is investigating a suspicious death in south Edmonton Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of Crabapple Crescent SW at approximately 7:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found an injured man, in his 20s, lying on the street. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators, who are currently talking to witnesses, do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time.